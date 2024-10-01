Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaiswal - Rahul help India secure historic win in Kanpur by 7 wicket
BREAKING NEWS

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaiswal - Rahul help India secure historic win in Kanpur by 7 wicket

Livemint

India won the second Test against Bangladesh by 7 wickets, securing a notable victory in a rain-affected match. They set new records for the fastest team scores in Test cricket, demonstrating their aggressive gameplay.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Team India secured a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second and final match of the ongoing Test series. This victory will be special for Rohit Sharma and Co for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that they were able to force a result in this rain-shortened match with only 2 ½ days to play.

To add icing on the cake, the Men in Blue also smashed the international records for the fastest team 50, 100, 150 and 200 runs in Test cricket. While Bazball has often been talked about on the world stage, Team India have shown that their aggressive style of play is second to none.

