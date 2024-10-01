India won the second Test against Bangladesh by 7 wickets, securing a notable victory in a rain-affected match. They set new records for the fastest team scores in Test cricket, demonstrating their aggressive gameplay.
Team India secured a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second and final match of the ongoing Test series. This victory will be special for Rohit Sharma and Co for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that they were able to force a result in this rain-shortened match with only 2 ½ days to play.
To add icing on the cake, the Men in Blue also smashed the international records for the fastest team 50, 100, 150 and 200 runs in Test cricket. While Bazball has often been talked about on the world stage, Team India have shown that their aggressive style of play is second to none.