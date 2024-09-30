IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India shatter record for fastest 50 and 100 in Test match cricket; netizens laud ‘Jazball’

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a record for the fastest 50-run partnership in Test match cricket during the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 02:30 PM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the Men in Blue break the record for the fastest 50-run partnership in Test cricket. The record partnership came during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Also Read | Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against India. Details here

The two Indian openers helped their team cross the 50-run mark in just 3 overs, breaking the record previously held by England. The Ben Stokes-led side had reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Team 50 in Test match cricket:

3.0 Overs - India vs Bangladesh, Kanpur (2024)

4.2 Overs - England vs West Indies, Nottingham (2024)

4.3 Overs - England vs South Africa, The Oval (1994)

4.6 Overs - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester (2002)

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi (2004)

5.3 Overs - India vs England, Chennai (2008)

5.3 Overs - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain (2023)

India smash fastest 100 in Test match cricket:

Team India also broke their own record for the fastest 100 in Test match cricket, thanks to some attacking cricket from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Men in Blue reached the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs, with Jaiswal scoring 67 runs off 40 balls, while Shubman Gill scored a run a ball 11.

The last record for the fastest 100 was smashed by the Men in Blue in 12.2 overs during a Test match between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.

Team India look for victory in Kanpur:

With very limited time left in the Test match, the intention is clear from team India. The Rohit Sharma led side are unwilling to satisfy themselves with a draw and are trying to score in a hurry in order to post a comfortably 1st innings total on Day 4.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs BAN 2nd Test: India shatter record for fastest 50 and 100 in Test match cricket; netizens laud ‘Jazball’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.65
    02:32 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.15 (1.29%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    368.50
    02:32 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.05
    02:31 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.85%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    02:32 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    963.00
    02:23 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    81.85 (9.29%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,118.65
    02:24 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    62.15 (5.88%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.50
    02:24 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.75 (5.43%)

    Alok Industries share price

    26.72
    02:24 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.36 (5.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.