IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India shatter record for fastest 50 and 100 in Test match cricket; netizens laud ‘Jazball’

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the Men in Blue break the record for the fastest 50-run partnership in Test cricket. The record partnership came during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The two Indian openers helped their team cross the 50-run mark in just 3 overs, breaking the record previously held by England. The Ben Stokes-led side had reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Team 50 in Test match cricket: 3.0 Overs - India vs Bangladesh, Kanpur (2024)

4.2 Overs - England vs West Indies, Nottingham (2024)

4.3 Overs - England vs South Africa, The Oval (1994)

4.6 Overs - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester (2002)

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi (2004)

5.3 Overs - India vs England, Chennai (2008)

5.3 Overs - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain (2023)

India smash fastest 100 in Test match cricket: Team India also broke their own record for the fastest 100 in Test match cricket, thanks to some attacking cricket from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Men in Blue reached the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs, with Jaiswal scoring 67 runs off 40 balls, while Shubman Gill scored a run a ball 11.

The last record for the fastest 100 was smashed by the Men in Blue in 12.2 overs during a Test match between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.