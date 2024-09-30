Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a record for the fastest 50-run partnership in Test match cricket during the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur.

The two Indian openers helped their team cross the 50-run mark in just 3 overs, breaking the record previously held by England. The Ben Stokes-led side had reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Team 50 in Test match cricket: 3.0 Overs - India vs Bangladesh, Kanpur (2024)

4.2 Overs - England vs West Indies, Nottingham (2024)

4.3 Overs - England vs South Africa, The Oval (1994)

4.6 Overs - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester (2002)

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi (2004)

5.3 Overs - India vs England, Chennai (2008)

5.3 Overs - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain (2023)

India smash fastest 100 in Test match cricket: Team India also broke their own record for the fastest 100 in Test match cricket, thanks to some attacking cricket from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Men in Blue reached the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs, with Jaiswal scoring 67 runs off 40 balls, while Shubman Gill scored a run a ball 11.

The last record for the fastest 100 was smashed by the Men in Blue in 12.2 overs during a Test match between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.