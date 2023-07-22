Ind Vs Ban 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes stumps, rants at umpire as she gets out. Watch1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India was all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in a thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh.
Cricket is an interesting and passionate sport when it comes to emotions. Players show their emotions in different ways when they either achieve something or fail. The same happened with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on 22 July.
Meanwhile, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. Following this, the teams shared the trophy after a 1-1 result.