Cricket is an interesting and passionate sport when it comes to emotions. Players show their emotions in different ways when they either achieve something or fail. The same happened with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on 22 July.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday behaved rudely by hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires after she was dismissed by Bangladesh's Nahida Akter on the fourth ball of the 34th over.
Kaur was caught directing some angry words towards the umpire as she walked off.
Meanwhile, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. Following this, the teams shared the trophy after a 1-1 result.
