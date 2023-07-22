Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Ind Vs Ban 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes stumps, rants at umpire as she gets out. Watch

Ind Vs Ban 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes stumps, rants at umpire as she gets out. Watch

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:25 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • India was all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in a thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh.

File: Indian Cricket Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo by Harry Trump-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)

Cricket is an interesting and passionate sport when it comes to emotions. Players show their emotions in different ways when they either achieve something or fail. The same happened with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on 22 July.

Cricket is an interesting and passionate sport when it comes to emotions. Players show their emotions in different ways when they either achieve something or fail. The same happened with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on 22 July.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday behaved rudely by hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires after she was dismissed by Bangladesh's Nahida Akter on the fourth ball of the 34th over.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday behaved rudely by hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires after she was dismissed by Bangladesh's Nahida Akter on the fourth ball of the 34th over.

Kaur was caught directing some angry words towards the umpire as she walked off.

Kaur was caught directing some angry words towards the umpire as she walked off.

Here's the video:

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. Following this, the teams shared the trophy after a 1-1 result.

Meanwhile, India were all out for 225 in 49.3 overs while chasing Bangladesh which set India a 226-run target, resulting in thrilling tie on the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. Following this, the teams shared the trophy after a 1-1 result.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 09:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.