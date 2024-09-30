IND vs BAN: Can India pull off a win in 2nd Test match against Bangladesh? Check possible scenarios

In a rain-hit second Test, India started strong against Bangladesh, scoring rapidly. Currently 71 runs behind, they need a 60-70 run lead to push for a win. Their bowling attack looks to dismiss Bangladesh early to chase down the target within limited time.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 03:52 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

A blistering start from the Indian openers has given fans hope that a result could still be possible in this rain-soaked second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Only 35 overs were played on the first day of the Test match, while the second and third days were washed out due to rain.

However, the Men in Blue smashed the records by scoring the fastest 50 (in 3 overs) and 100 (in 10.1 overs) in the first innings of the match. With a formidable bowling attack in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the home side will be hoping for a result in this match to boost their World Test Championship prospects.

How can India still win the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh? 

India have scored 162 runs in the 20 overs bowled so far, with Virat Kohli (14 off 11 balls) and KL Rahul (2 off 2 balls) at the crease. The men in blue are currently 71 runs behind Bangladesh's total of 233, with around 36 overs remaining in today's match.

The hosts are currently going at a run rate of 8 an over and even if they maintain a scoring rate of 6 an over from here, it should take them to around the 280-290 run mark. Team India will want to take 10 overs to take some wickets and put some pressure on the Bangladesh batters.

The only way a result is possible from here is if India get a good 60-70 run lead over the Bangladesh total and then dismiss the Bangladesh side in the first session or so and chase down the score set by Bangladesh in the limited time available.

During the 1st innings, Indian spinners and pacers worked in tandem in order to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 233

 

 

 

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Business News Sports Cricket News

