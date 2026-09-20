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IND vs BAN: India women's cricket team guaranteed of an Asian Games 2026 silver after Shafali Verma's historic hundred

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of women's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 on September 22. Meanwhile, Pakistan will take on Bhistpricangladesh for the bronze medal.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Sep 2026, 02:31 PM IST
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India's Shafali Verma celebrates her century against Bangladesh during Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinal.
India's Shafali Verma celebrates her century against Bangladesh during Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinal. (PTI)
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Riding on Shafali Verma's record-breaking 100 not out on Sunday, the Indian women's cricket team assured themselves of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, after beating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semifinal at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on Sri Lanka in the final, in a repeat of 2023 edition summit clash.

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Having decimated hosts Japan in the quarterfinal, the defending champions dominated from the onset after opting to bat first under cloudy conditions. Smriti Mandhana, who became the highest run-getter in women's T20Is on the day, departed for 37 after setting the platform, before Shafali went bonkers in her 49-ball innings, reaching the milestone on the final delivery.

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The India opener went hammer and tongs to clobber nine sixes and three fours during her stay in the middle and became the first woman to score a hundred in the Asian Games. It was also her maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game. India did not find much from their No. 3 Gunalan Kamalini, who fell soon after for a laborious 10-ball 3.

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Shafali seemed to be effortlessly clearing the boundaries, while Skipper Harmanpreet pierced the gaps with precision to make 40 off 33 balls but it was her 94-run stand off only 55 balls with Shafali which took the game away from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh fall flat on face in chase

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 81 in 15.4 overs. Chasing a huge total, Bangladesh were never in the chase and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, with Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets each.

The wickets continued to tumble as after five overs, Bangladesh reached 34/2 before Shree Charani provided India with another breakthrough, dismissing Nigar Sultana for 9 runs on the third ball of the sixth over.

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In the following over, spinner Shreyanka Patil removed Shorna Akter, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 43/4 at the end of the seventh over. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma struck on the second ball of the 10th over, dismissing Dilara Akter for 27 as Bangladesh managed to reach 53/5 at the end of 10th over.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out before they reached 100.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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