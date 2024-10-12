IND vs BAN: List of Top 10 T20 score as India records second-highest total

IND vs BAN 3rd T20: India's total is the second highest in the format after Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia at last year's Asian Games in China.

Published12 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM IST
IND vs BAN: India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
IND vs BAN: India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.(PTI)

India posted the highest T20 International total by a Test-playing nation, and second best overall, when they piled up 297-6 against Bangladesh with opener Sanju Samson cracking a blistering century.

India's total is the second highest in the format after Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia at last year's Asian Games in China. Here is a list of the Top 10 highest team scores in T20 history:

1. Nepal – 314/3 vs. Mongolia (2023)

2. India – 297/6 vs. Bangladesh (2024)

3. Afghanistan – 278/3 vs. Ireland (2019)

4. Czech Republic – 278/4 vs. Turkey (2019)

5. Malaysia – 268/4 vs. Thailand (2023)

6. England – 267/3 vs. West Indies (2023)

7. Australia – 263/3 vs. Sri Lanka (2016)

8. Sri Lanka – 260/6 vs. Kenya (2007)

9. India – 260/5 vs. Sri Lanka (2017)

10. South Africa – 259/4 vs. West Indies (2023)

IND vs BAN 3rd T20

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

India already assailed an unsurpassable 2-0 lead to seal the series. India won the first T20I by 7 wickets and then went on to win the second match by 86 runs to take an unassailable lead. Arshdeep Singh is the only player who missed out on the playing XI. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named in his place.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson hit the second fastest century for India and his maiden ton as the hosts recorded the second highest T20I total of 297 for 6 in their third and final match against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Samson crossed his triple-figure mark in a mere 40 balls as he finished with 111 off 47 balls with eight sixes and 11 fours, putting on 173 runs from 70 balls with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75).

Suryakumar hit five sixes and eight fours to make 75 off 35 balls while playing a perfect second fiddle to Samson.

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls, 4x4s, 4x6s) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls, 1x4s, 4x6s) punished the Bangladesh bowlers further, putting on 70 runs for the fourth wicket.

(With inputs from agencies and ESPNcricinfo)

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs BAN: List of Top 10 T20 score as India records second-highest total

