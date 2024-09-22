IND vs BAN Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Rohit Sharma led team India are just 6 wickets away from a hard-fought victory against the visitors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While India are generally known to perform well on their home turf, this win will perhaps mean a little more to the skipper after the defeat they suffered in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Moreover, this is the same Bangladesh side that famously defeated Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series. Things looked bleak for India at one stage after the top order failed to put up many runs in the first innings, but an impressive ton from local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and an 86-run knock from Ravindra Jadeja brought the hosts back into the game. When Bangladesh were dismissed for 149 in the 1st innings, Team India had a 227-run lead, which only increased after magnificent centuries by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the 2nd innings. In the end, captain Rohit Sharma called his boys back to the pavilion on 287/4, setting the visitors a target of 515. Although Bangladesh started their innings on a high with a 62-run opening stand between Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, Ravichandran Ashwin's 3-wicket haul on day three put them on the back foot. On day four, Ashwin and Jadeja are likely to take on more responsibility on a turning Chennai track.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Chennai weather forecast India vs Bangladesh Live Score: As per Accuweather, the weather conditions in Chennai are likely to remain cloudy with a ‘thunderstorm in spots’ during the morning. The weather tracking platform states that there is a 40% chance of rain during the 4th day of test match.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Murali Karthik gives major update on Shakib al Hasan's injury India vs Bangladesh Live Score: "Having seen him and known him for such a long period of time, I did go up to him and ask the reason why he has not bowled enough. And the thing which he said to me is something I completely resonate with. He has had a finger surgery on his bowling finger, which is the point of his finger of his left hand. It is swollen, it is rigid, there is no movement, no suppleness to it. So he feels he is not getting any feeling out of it. As a spinner you need the feeling. Also he is having issues with his shoulder so it is a combination of both and it's tough to bowl in Test cricket where you need that feel as a spinner," Karthik was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shubman Gill on hilarious chats with Rishabh Pant India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Speaking about his chats with Rishabh Patn between the overs, Gill told broadcasters, "I was telling him not (to hit his bat). Because I am playing with a bat which I used in England series, so my bat is quite old actually, and he was hitting my bat so hard that I was telling him that 'I am trying to save my bat'. So, if in the middle, he would say, let us do it again. Bro, calm down (smiles),"

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: ‘Ultimate match winner’ former cricketers laud Rishabh Pant's century India vs Bangladesh Live Score: In a post on X, Irfan Pathan wrote, "Indian test cricket's ultimate match winner @RishabhPant17 well done on you buddy," "What a comeback for @RishabhPant17.. The game is a better place when he is playing .. The resilience he has shown to get back playing is remarkable," Michael Vaughan wrote on X

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: ‘Need to make it count…’; Former Bangladesh batter's advice for openers India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Former Bangaldeshi batter Tamim Iqbal has urged the openers to make the starts count after they put up a 62 run 1st wicket hall on Saturday. He said on JioCinema, “Both the openers looked very solid and were batting very comfortably. But these 30s, 35s won't help Bangladesh in the longer run. We talked about how good they were for an hour or so, but people will still see it as 30s and won't understand how well they batted. That's why it's very important for openers to make it count whenever they get an opportunity," "We know that facing the new ball in Test cricket is very difficult. But when you get a start, you need to make it count. The openers will be very disappointed but they played much better than in the first inning," Tamim added