IND vs BAN Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Rohit Sharma led team India are just 6 wickets away from a hard-fought victory against the visitors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While India are generally known to perform well on their home turf, this win will perhaps mean a little more to the skipper after the defeat they suffered in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Moreover, this is the same Bangladesh side that famously defeated Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series.

Things looked bleak for India at one stage after the top order failed to put up many runs in the first innings, but an impressive ton from local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and an 86-run knock from Ravindra Jadeja brought the hosts back into the game.

When Bangladesh were dismissed for 149 in the 1st innings, Team India had a 227-run lead, which only increased after magnificent centuries by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the 2nd innings. In the end, captain Rohit Sharma called his boys back to the pavilion on 287/4, setting the visitors a target of 515.

Although Bangladesh started their innings on a high with a 62-run opening stand between Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, Ravichandran Ashwin's 3-wicket haul on day three put them on the back foot. On day four, Ashwin and Jadeja are likely to take on more responsibility on a turning Chennai track.