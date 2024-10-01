IND vs BAN: R Ashwin invokes ‘Jaisball’, praises Rohit Sharma for India’s win, says ‘He set the tone ’

IND vs BAN test series: The Indian cricket team clinched a vital victory against Bangladesh in the second Test match played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur today, with Ravichandran Ashwin lauding skipper Rohit Sharma for his leadership and execution of their game plan.

The match, fraught with challenges, including two days of rain delays, could have easily ended in a draw. However, India’s aggressive strategy paid off, propelling them toward their goal of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

IND vs BAN: Overcoming Adversity With rain disrupting play, both teams faced the prospect of a stalemate. Yet, India was resolute, and Ashwin reflected on the team’s mindset during a crucial moment. “Really glad I’m able to turn up performances for the team’s victory. Winning this game was important for us. A lot of bowlers contributed really well for us today. Massive win for us in the context of the WTC,” he stated in a post-match interview.

IND vs BAN: Ashwin's Record-Breaking Performance In addition to contributing to the team's success, Ashwin achieved several personal milestones during the match. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle, became the first bowler to take 50 wickets across all three editions of the WTC, and set the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in Asia.

His exceptional performance also earned him a record-tying Player of the Series award, marking his 11th such accolade and drawing him level with the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

IND vs BAN: Ashwin calls Rohit Sharma the driving force Ashwin attributed much of India's success to Rohit Sharma, whose leadership and aggressive approach set the tone for the match.

“When we bowled them out yesterday, it was little after lunch. Rohit was keen that we needed 80 overs to bowl at them. And the moment he came inside out and gave that talk where we’re going to go after it, even if we get out under 230. It’s not only him saying it; he went out there and hit his first ball for six. He set the tone that way and obviously follows on from there,” Ashwin explained.

His comments highlighted Rohit’s role in motivating the team: “When the Captain is walking the talk, going after for a six in the first ball – then it was Jaisball.”

IND vs BAN: Historic Blitz on Day 4 The aggressive mindset, dubbed ‘Jaisball,’ led India to a remarkable achievement on Day 4, as they scored 285 runs in just 35 overs.

Following this explosive batting display, the Indian bowlers, led by Ashwin, dismantled the Bangladesh batting line-up, skittling them for a mere 146 runs.