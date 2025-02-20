IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma robs Axar Patel a hattrick with dropped catch, watch India captain’s reaction in anger in Dubai

Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter at the slips to rob Axar Patel a memorable hattrick against Bangladesh in their Group A clash in Dubai on Thursday. Had Rohit Sharma taken the catch, Axar Patel could have become only the second bowler in the history of the tournament to achieve the feat after West Indies' Jerome Taylor in 2006.

The incident took place in the ninth over of the Bangladesh innings. owling his first over in the game, the left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim in the second and third deliveries respectively. IND vs BAN live blog

Advertisement

Also Read | Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam in ICC ThiRankings ahead of CT 2025

Advertisement

New batter Jaker Ali, in the next ball leans forward to block, but gets an outside edge at the first slip. Rohit Sharma, who was standing just in line of the ball, drops the unthinkable, thus robbing Axar Patel his third.

Watch Rohit's reaction after dropping catch

Advertisement

The Indian captain hits the turf three to four times in anger before apologizing to his bowler, Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat.

India have made two changes from their previous ODI against England earlier this month, bringing in Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja in place of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh have fielded three seamers and two spinners and have opted for Tanzim Hasan ahead of much-talked about Nahid Rana in the pace department.

Advertisement

India vs Bangladesh playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.