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IND vs BAN: Shafali Verma becomes first woman to score hundred in Asian Games en route to maiden T20I century

Shafali Verma became the first woman to score a hundred in the women's cricket event at the Asian Games. She reached the milestone on the final delivery of Indian inning against Bangladesh in the women's semifinal.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Sep 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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Shafali Verma celebrates her maiden T20I hundred at Asian Games.
Shafali Verma celebrates her maiden T20I hundred at Asian Games. (BCCI/X)
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Shafali Verma became the first woman to score a hundred in the women's cricket event at the Asian Games on Sunday, en route to her maiden hundred in white-ball cricket. The Indian opener, who has been in tremendous form from the Asia Cup, reached the milestone on the final delivery of the Indian innings against Bangladesh in the second semifinal in Nisshin.

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Having scored a 15-ball unbeaten 40 against Japan in the quarterfinal, Shafali started from where she left in the previous games, and forged a 72-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Smriti Mandhana (37). That partnership set the platform for India after opting to bat first.

Also Read | IND vs BAN Live Score, Asian Games semifinal: Shafali's ton takes India to 195/4

Although G Kamalini could manage just three runs in the 10 balls she played, Shafali added another 94 runs for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the other end. While Harmanpreet held onto one end with a 33-ball 40, Shafali took on the Bangladesh attack with no mercy.

Shafali entered her nineties with back-to-back sixes of Nahida Akter in the 17th over before facing some anxious moments as India lost Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh in quick succession. The right-hander was finally able to reach her first three-figure score in white-ball cricket with a single of Shorna Akter through outside off and it's chopped wide of cover-point.

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List of cricketers with Asian Games hundred

PlayerGenderOppositionScoreEdition
Khalid Latif (Pakistan)MenChina103 not out2010
Kushal Malla (Nepal)MenMongolia137 not out2023
Syed Aziz (Malaysia)MenThailand1262023
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)MenNepal1002023
Shafali Verma (India)WomenBangladesh100 not out2026

Records galore for Shafali Verma

In the process, Shafali became the third Indian woman to score a hundred in T20Is. Before her, Mandhana (2) and Harmanpreet (1) have reached the milestones. Shafali also became the second Indian across genders to score a hundred at the Asian Games after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 100 in 2023.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Shafali powers India's strong start vs Bangladesh

The first-ever hundred at the Asian Games was scored by Pakistan's Khalid Latif in the 2010 edition against China. Riding on Shafali's hundred, India reached 195/4 in 20 overs. The India opener went hammer and tongs to clobber nine sixes and three fours to make 100 not out from only 49 balls.

With this knock, Shafali also rose to second in the list of most runs in a calendar year in women’s T20Is. After her hundred, Shafali has 815 runs in 2026, just nine runs shy of South African Laura Wolvaardt. Her nine over boundaries also took Shafali to the top of the list for most sixes in a calendar year in women’s T20Is - 35 in 2026.

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The previous record was held by Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu (32) in 2024. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on top of the list in 2018, accumulating 25 sixes throughout the year.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana enters record books at Asian Games 2026 during IND vs BAN

The winners between India and bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal clash on Tuesday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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