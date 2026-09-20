IND vs BAN: Shafali Verma becomes first woman to score hundred in Asian Games en route to maiden T20I century

Shafali Verma became the first woman to score a hundred in the women's cricket event at the Asian Games on Sunday, en route to her maiden hundred in white-ball cricket. The Indian opener, who has been in tremendous form from the Asia Cup, reached the milestone on the final delivery of the Indian innings against Bangladesh in the second semifinal in Nisshin.

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Having scored a 15-ball unbeaten 40 against Japan in the quarterfinal, Shafali started from where she left in the previous games, and forged a 72-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Smriti Mandhana (37). That partnership set the platform for India after opting to bat first.

Although G Kamalini could manage just three runs in the 10 balls she played, Shafali added another 94 runs for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the other end. While Harmanpreet held onto one end with a 33-ball 40, Shafali took on the Bangladesh attack with no mercy.

Shafali entered her nineties with back-to-back sixes of Nahida Akter in the 17th over before facing some anxious moments as India lost Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh in quick succession. The right-hander was finally able to reach her first three-figure score in white-ball cricket with a single of Shorna Akter through outside off and it's chopped wide of cover-point.

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List of cricketers with Asian Games hundred

Player Gender Opposition Score Edition Khalid Latif (Pakistan) Men China 103 not out 2010 Kushal Malla (Nepal) Men Mongolia 137 not out 2023 Syed Aziz (Malaysia) Men Thailand 126 2023 Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) Men Nepal 100 2023 Shafali Verma (India) Women Bangladesh 100 not out 2026

Records galore for Shafali Verma In the process, Shafali became the third Indian woman to score a hundred in T20Is. Before her, Mandhana (2) and Harmanpreet (1) have reached the milestones. Shafali also became the second Indian across genders to score a hundred at the Asian Games after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 100 in 2023.

The first-ever hundred at the Asian Games was scored by Pakistan's Khalid Latif in the 2010 edition against China. Riding on Shafali's hundred, India reached 195/4 in 20 overs. The India opener went hammer and tongs to clobber nine sixes and three fours to make 100 not out from only 49 balls.

With this knock, Shafali also rose to second in the list of most runs in a calendar year in women’s T20Is. After her hundred, Shafali has 815 runs in 2026, just nine runs shy of South African Laura Wolvaardt. Her nine over boundaries also took Shafali to the top of the list for most sixes in a calendar year in women’s T20Is - 35 in 2026.

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The previous record was held by Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu (32) in 2024. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on top of the list in 2018, accumulating 25 sixes throughout the year.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana enters record books at Asian Games 2026 during IND vs BAN

The winners between India and bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal clash on Tuesday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in