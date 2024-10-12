IND VS BAN: Suryakumar Yadav scores record 2,500 runs in T20Is

IND VS BAN: India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly became the second-fastest Indian batter after Virat Kohli to reach the landmark of 2,500 runs in T20Is.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
Hyderabad: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.(PTI)

IND VS BAN 3rd T20I: India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a record 2,500 runs in T20Is on Friday. He reportedly became the second-fastest Indian batter after Virat Kohli to reach the landmark of 2,500 runs in T20Is.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone in his 71st innings during India vs Bangladesh third and final T20I against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Hardik, Parag on crease; India at 245/3

During Saturday's match, Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

India have already assailed an unsurpassable 2-0 lead to seal the series. India won the first T20I by seven wickets and then went on to win the second match by 86 runs to take an unassailable lead. Arshdeep Singh is the only player to miss out on the playing XI. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named in his place.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav set to return for Duleep Trophy ahead of Bangladesh Test series

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We would like to bat first, looks a good wicket. These are the things we want to do. Set a target and defend the total with dew around. I think it's important to continue with the good habits, it will have a good impact on us."

"We just want to give freedom, the guys want to make an impact. Happy with the way the guys are playing. Arshdeep misses out, Bishnoi comes in," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, is one of the most inventive and explosive batters in T20 cricket, drawing comparisons with AB de Villiers for his 360-degree range of shots.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch?

INDIA Vs BAN T20I

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. (ANI)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND VS BAN: Suryakumar Yadav scores record 2,500 runs in T20Is

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.