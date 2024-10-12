IND VS BAN: Suryakumar Yadav scores record 2,500 runs in T20Is

IND VS BAN 3rd T20I: India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a record 2,500 runs in T20Is on Friday. He reportedly became the second-fastest Indian batter after Virat Kohli to reach the landmark of 2,500 runs in T20Is.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone in his 71st innings during India vs Bangladesh third and final T20I against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

During Saturday's match, Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

India have already assailed an unsurpassable 2-0 lead to seal the series. India won the first T20I by seven wickets and then went on to win the second match by 86 runs to take an unassailable lead. Arshdeep Singh is the only player to miss out on the playing XI. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named in his place.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav set to return for Duleep Trophy ahead of Bangladesh Test series

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We would like to bat first, looks a good wicket. These are the things we want to do. Set a target and defend the total with dew around. I think it's important to continue with the good habits, it will have a good impact on us."

"We just want to give freedom, the guys want to make an impact. Happy with the way the guys are playing. Arshdeep misses out, Bishnoi comes in," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, is one of the most inventive and explosive batters in T20 cricket, drawing comparisons with AB de Villiers for his 360-degree range of shots.

INDIA Vs BAN T20I India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav