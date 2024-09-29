IND vs BAN T20 squad: IPL pace sensation Mayank Yadav makes it to national squad. All you need to know

Mayank Yadav, India's pace sensation, was selected to join the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Saturday. This follows his successful completion of nearly five months of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Mayank Yadav consistently clocked mid-150 km/h speeds for the Lucknow Super Giants during three of his four IPL appearances, earning back-to-back Player of the Match awards that captured global attention. However, midway through the IPL, the 22-year-old Delhi pacer was sidelined due to a lower abdominal strain.

Such has been his talent that he was wrapped in cotton wool with an extensive rehabilitation programme and of late has been bowling 14-15 overs per day at the NCA.

It is thought that before debuting in the red-ball format during the Ranji Trophy, the Bangladesh series presents the perfect chance for the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir to assess how he performs at the international level, especially with just four overs to bowl.

If his body responds well, they could gradually ease him into longer formats, as he is seen as a player with the potential to serve Indian cricket for an extended period.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India The team set to be led by Suryakumar Yadav only has one more senior -- former T20I skipper Hardik Pandya -- in its ranks as all the recent IPL performers have been selected.

The talented players like Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana have all found a place in the 15-man squad that has Jitesh Sharma as the second keeper behind Sanju Samson.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, got a recall after three years since his nightmarish T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE in 2021.

Nitish Reddy, the back-up seamer all-rounder after Pandya and Shivam Dube, also got a look-in after he missed out on the recent Zimbabwe tour owing to an injury.

India will play three T20Is in Gwalior (October 6), New Delhi (October 9) and Hyderabad (October 12) against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh.