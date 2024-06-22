IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli in focus as India aim to clinch semi-final berth
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be aiming to get back in form with the second Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladeh on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in their second Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match. While the Men in Blue have the momentum on their side, having just beaten Afghanistan in their last encounter, Bangladesh are reeling from a loss to Australia and will need to pull off an upset in Antigua to stay in the race for the semi-finals.