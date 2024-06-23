IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: India moved another step closer to the semifinal qualification by defeating Bangladesh by 50 runs in the T20 World Cup Super Eight match played at Antigua on June 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya, who had faced significant criticism and was booed by the audience, scored an unbeaten 50 in yesterday's match against Bangladesh. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a destructive bowling spell, further contributing to the team's victory.

India vs Bangladesh Highlights Highlights of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match In yesterday's match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. India gave a target of 197 with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Speaking of the performance, the openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 23 off 11 balls and 37 off 28 balls respectively. Rishabh Pant too gave a good fight with 36 off 24 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was out on 6 while Shivam Dube scored 34 runs off 24 balls. Pandya struck four boundaries and three sixes in an unbeaten 50 to lead India to 196-5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming to Bangladesh's innings, in the run chase of 197, India took wickets at regular intervals. Though skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 in 32 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tanzid Hasan (29 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Rashid Hossain (24 in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) put up a fight. The bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 146/8 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/13) and Arshdeep Singh (2/30) were top bowlers for India. Pandya also got a wicket.

Rohit Sharma calls Pandya ‘very important player’ Speaking on Hardik Pandya's performance, during the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "I mentioned in the last game as well, him batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well after the top 5, 6, Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of. He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions."

He also added, “In T20 I do not believe we need to get fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. All the batters from the word go played like that and that's how we want to play as well. There is a lot of experience in the squad and we back them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T20 World Cup Points Table India is currently in the first place in Group 1 of Super Eights with 4 points followed by Australia with 2 points while Afghanistan and Bangladesh each are at the bottom with 0 points. In te next match, India will lock horns against the Aussies on June 24.

(With inputs from agencies)

