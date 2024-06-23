IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma calls Hardik Pandya ‘very important player’ after his incredible performance
India defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in the T20 World Cup match. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 and crucial wicket impressed Captain Rohit Sharma, who called him a vital player for the team.
India who locked horns against Bangladesh, secured a 50-runs victory in yesterday's match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. During the match, Hardik Pandya was an incredible all-rounder. The Mumbai Indians captain struck four boundaries and three sixes in an unbeaten 50 and also took crucial wicket of opener John Liton Das.