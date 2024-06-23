India who locked horns against Bangladesh, secured a 50-runs victory in yesterday's match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. During the match, Hardik Pandya was an incredible all-rounder. The Mumbai Indians captain struck four boundaries and three sixes in an unbeaten 50 and also took crucial wicket of opener John Liton Das. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandya had a rough IPL 2024 season came back stronger and is back in the T20 World cup 2024. After India secured an incredible 50-run victory in yesterday's match, Captain Rohit Sharma suring the post match presentation called Pandya ‘a very important player.’ He also added that Pandya batting well puts the team in a good stead.

Speaking on Hardik's unbeaten 50, Rohit said, "I mentioned in the last game as well, him batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well after the top 5, 6, Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of. He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandya's scorecard till now On June 1, during India vs Bangladesh match, Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls. In the match against Pakistan on June 9, he was out on 9 in 12 balls while during the first super match against afghanistan on June 20, he scored 32 off 24 balls.

Hardik Pandya on yesterday's match Pandya who was given the Player of the Match said, “We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good."

"I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans. I was talking to Rahul [Dravid] sir the other day, and he said: Luck comes to people who work hard and that has stuck with me for a long time," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!