IND vs BAN: Will Bangladesh captain Litton Das be available against India in Asia Cup Super 4 clash after injury scare?

In a sigh of relief, Bangladesh captain Litton Das is likely to play against India in their crucial Super 4 clash against India in Dubai on Wednesday. Both India and Bangladesh have won their respective opening Super 4 clash and a win for either team will ensure them a step ahead ahead of the final to be played on September 28.

Litton sustained a back strain on Monday during Bangladesh's training at the ICC Academy Ground. The right-handed opener felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets. He was immediately attended by team physio Bayzid ul Islam and withdrew from the nets soon after.

According to a source, Litton's injury isn't that serious as it looked initially. “He is likely to play as the injury is not that serious as it was looking initially,” the source told Livemint.com on conditions of anonymity. There's no official word from the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Litton.

Although unlikely, but in case Litton isn't available, it would be a huge blow for Bangladesh. The opener has been in good form with 119 runs from four matches so far, including a fifty.

How crucial is India vs Bangladesh clash? The India vs Bangladesh is crucial in the race for the final. Both teams have won one game each. Whoever wins, will put a step ahead for the summit clash. Meanwhile Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons has stressed on the fact that every has the ability to beat a dominant India.

