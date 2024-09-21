IND vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant sets the field for Bangladesh, ‘idhar ayega ek…’; fans recall MS Dhoni moment | Watch

IND vs Bangladesh: On Day 3 of the test series, India excelled against Bangladesh, with Rishabh Pant instructing captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on field placements

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
IND vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant sets the field for Bangladesh, ‘idhar ayega ek…’; fans recall MS Dhoni moment
IND vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant sets the field for Bangladesh, ‘idhar ayega ek…’; fans recall MS Dhoni moment(X)

IND vs Bangladesh: With the ongoing enthusiasm of the test series, India added it to its spectacular performance by putting Bangladesh on the backfoot with a solid display on Day 3. Star player Rishabh Pant elevated the winning streak by giving instructions to the opponent team's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

While preparing to take on the bowler, Pant turned to the Bangladesh captain, asking him to put a fielder in the inner circle on the leg-side, which was left completely vacant.

Also Read | Watch: Bumrah traps Bangladesh openers to bowl him out

“Arey idhar aayega ek. Idhar kam fielder hai (Hey, put a fielder here. There aren't many fielders here),” Rishabh Pant seemed to tell Shanto, while pointing towards the leg side.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, in turn, actually listened to Pant's suggestion and put a fielder on in the midwicket region, during the series. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, gaining 42,000 views within minutes of the post.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: R Ashwin scores century, his 6th in cricket career

Indian cricket fans took to hilarious comments, soaking in every bit of the glory. One user commented that “Bro(Rishabh Pant) is captaining for Bangladesh while batting for India.”

Similar moment, differing reactions

Interestingly, former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had also done something similar during the ODI World Cup in 2019. The only difference, between the times is that the Bangladesh captain adhered to Rishabh Pant's instruction on the field.

Also Read | IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Jadeja stabilise innings; India at 339/6

Dhoni had stopped Sabbir Rahman on his tracks and told him to move the square-leg fielder towards his left. Even then, Sabbir did not notice, and didn't even ask his captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, before moving the fielder.

Bangladesh made a good start

During the match in Chennai, Bangladesh had begun with a strong footing after choosing to bat in the overcast conditions. They claimed three wickets for just 36 runs and had India struggling at 144/6.

India's neighbour, however, failed to build on the momentum as Ravichandran Ashwin (113) teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja (86) to bring India's game back on track.

Click here for more updates.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant sets the field for Bangladesh, ‘idhar ayega ek…’; fans recall MS Dhoni moment | Watch

