IND vs ENG 1st Test: Can England chase down 371-run target? What's highest successful run chases on English soil?

The first Test between India and England is all set for a thrilling finish after the hosts were given a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings following two hundreds from India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Monday at Headingley in Leeds. England were 21 without loss at stumps on Day 4, still needing 350 runs on the fifth and final day on Tuesday.
After taking a slender six-run lead in the first innings, India were all out for 364 in their second innings. In the final half and hour on Day 4, England survived the Indian pacers, especially three from Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
With less than four runs per over needed by England in the final three sessions of the Test match on Tuesday, rain might play a part in deciding the outcome of the game.
But the question is have England chased down such big targets in the fourth innings of a Test match at home ever? The answer is YES.
England's biggest successful run-chase on home soil came three years back against the same opposition when they chased down a 378-run target in Birmingham. The odds favor India on a fifth-day pitch but England in its ‘Bazball’ era is confident of chasing down the target. If it does, it will set a record for England at Headingley.
|Target (Runs)
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|378
|India
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|July 1, 2022
|Won by 7 wickets
|359
|Australia
|Headingley, Leeds
|August 22, 2019
|Won by 1 wicket
|315
|Australia
|Headingley, Leeds
|August 16, 2001
|Won by 6 wickets
|299
|New Zealand
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|June 10, 2022
|Won by 5 wickets
|296
|New Zealand
|Headingley, Leeds
|June 23, 2022
|Won by 7 wickets
|294
|New Zealand
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|May 23, 2008
|Won by 6 wickets
|284
|New Zealand
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|June 10, 2004
|Won by 4 wickets
As far as the highest successful run-chases in England is concerned, Australia hold the record when they hunted down a 404-run target against England in 1948. Incidentally, the match was in Leeds, with Sir Don Bradman leading the charge with an unbeaten 173.
