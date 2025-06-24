IND vs ENG 1st Test: Can England chase down 371-run target? What's highest successful run chases on English soil?

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Jun 2025, 03:14 PM IST
England's Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will start the chase on Day 5 of the first Test against India.
England's Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will start the chase on Day 5 of the first Test against India. (Reuters)

The first Test between India and England is all set for a thrilling finish after the hosts were given a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings following two hundreds from India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Monday at Headingley in Leeds. England were 21 without loss at stumps on Day 4, still needing 350 runs on the fifth and final day on Tuesday.

After taking a slender six-run lead in the first innings, India were all out for 364 in their second innings. In the final half and hour on Day 4, England survived the Indian pacers, especially three from Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

With less than four runs per over needed by England in the final three sessions of the Test match on Tuesday, rain might play a part in deciding the outcome of the game.

But the question is have England chased down such big targets in the fourth innings of a Test match at home ever? The answer is YES.

What's England biggest run chase at home?

England's biggest successful run-chase on home soil came three years back against the same opposition when they chased down a 378-run target in Birmingham. The odds favor India on a fifth-day pitch but England in its ‘Bazball’ era is confident of chasing down the target. If it does, it will set a record for England at Headingley.

England's highest successful run-chase at home in Tests

Target (Runs)OpponentVenueDateResult
378IndiaEdgbaston, BirminghamJuly 1, 2022Won by 7 wickets
359AustraliaHeadingley, LeedsAugust 22, 2019Won by 1 wicket
315AustraliaHeadingley, LeedsAugust 16, 2001Won by 6 wickets
299New ZealandTrent Bridge, NottinghamJune 10, 2022Won by 5 wickets
296New ZealandHeadingley, LeedsJune 23, 2022Won by 7 wickets
294New ZealandOld Trafford, ManchesterMay 23, 2008Won by 6 wickets
284New ZealandTrent Bridge, NottinghamJune 10, 2004Won by 4 wickets

As far as the highest successful run-chases in England is concerned, Australia hold the record when they hunted down a 404-run target against England in 1948. Incidentally, the match was in Leeds, with Sir Don Bradman leading the charge with an unbeaten 173. 

