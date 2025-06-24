IND vs ENG 1st Test: Can England chase down 371-run target? What's highest successful run chases on English soil?

The first Test between India and England is all set for a thrilling finish after the hosts were given a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings following two hundreds from India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Monday at Headingley in Leeds. England were 21 without loss at stumps on Day 4, still needing 350 runs on the fifth and final day on Tuesday.

After taking a slender six-run lead in the first innings, India were all out for 364 in their second innings. In the final half and hour on Day 4, England survived the Indian pacers, especially three from Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

With less than four runs per over needed by England in the final three sessions of the Test match on Tuesday, rain might play a part in deciding the outcome of the game.

But the question is have England chased down such big targets in the fourth innings of a Test match at home ever? The answer is YES.

What's England biggest run chase at home? England's biggest successful run-chase on home soil came three years back against the same opposition when they chased down a 378-run target in Birmingham. The odds favor India on a fifth-day pitch but England in its ‘Bazball’ era is confident of chasing down the target. If it does, it will set a record for England at Headingley.

England's highest successful run-chase at home in Tests

Target (Runs) Opponent Venue Date Result 378 India Edgbaston, Birmingham July 1, 2022 Won by 7 wickets 359 Australia Headingley, Leeds August 22, 2019 Won by 1 wicket 315 Australia Headingley, Leeds August 16, 2001 Won by 6 wickets 299 New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 10, 2022 Won by 5 wickets 296 New Zealand Headingley, Leeds June 23, 2022 Won by 7 wickets 294 New Zealand Old Trafford, Manchester May 23, 2008 Won by 6 wickets 284 New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 10, 2004 Won by 4 wickets