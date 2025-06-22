IND vs ENG 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah's 5/83 takes Indian pacer on level with legendary Kapil Dev; check complete list

Jasprit Bumrah's 5/83 helped India restrict England to 465 in the first innings and ensure a slender six-run lead against the hosts in Leeds. This was his 14th Test fifer.

India's Jasprit Bumrah shows the ball as he leaves the field at the end of England's first innings in the first Test.
India's Jasprit Bumrah shows the ball as he leaves the field at the end of England's first innings in the first Test.(Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah added feather to his hat as the India pacer went on level with legendary Kapil Dev for most five-wicket hauls in Tests in away conditions on Sunday. Bumrah achieved the feat during England's first innings in Leeds as his 5/83 restricted England to 465 all out, thus giving India a slender six-run lead.

Leading the Indian pacer attack, Bumrah had taken the first three England wickets on Day 2. However, it was more of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj on the third day who took five wickets among them.

Bumrah's last two wickets came towards the end of English innings, dismissing Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue to achieve the feat. With this five-wicket haul, Bumrah went atop the leaderboard for most Test fifers in away games, on level with legendary Kapil Dev.

Both Bumrah and Kapil sit on 12 five-wicket hauls each on overseas conditions, followed by Anil Kumble (10), Ishant Sharma (9), Zaheer Khan (8) and Irfan Pathan (7).

Most five-wicket hauls by Indians in away Tests

PlayerMatches5-wicket hauls
Jasprit Bumrah3412
Kapil Dev6612
Anil Kumble 6110
Ishant Sharma639
Zaheer Khan548
Irfan Pathan157

Harry Brook falls for 99

Earlier, Harry Brook missed on a well-deserved hundred after falling for 99 off Prasidh Krishna, straight to Shardul Thakur at deep backward square leg. Jamie Smith made 40. England was 398/7 at that point, trailing by 73 runs, and India would have expected to wrap up the tail with the new ball only five overs old.

But fast bowling allrounder Chris Woakes and No. 9 batter Brydon Carse smashed India for 55 runs off 44 balls as they feasted on pacers Mohammed Siraj, Krishna and Thakur. Carse was finally bowled by Siraj on 22 off 23 balls in his first home test.

Woakes was bowled by Bumrah on 38, his best test score in nearly a year. Bumrah also got No. 10 Josh Tongue on 11 to finish the innings and achieve his 14th Test five-for.

