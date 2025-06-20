IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Updates, Day 1: Sai Sudharsan makes India debut, England opt to bowl at Headingly

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test against India at Headingly in Leeds on Friday. India hand debut to Sai Sudharsan while Karun Nair makes a comeback to the Test side after eight long years as the visitors go with three seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Advertisement

England had already announced their playing XI a day before. After the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, there was always a question mark on who will occupy the No.3 spot in Tests, considering Cheteshwar Pujara is not being considered anymore.

The suspense ended when the Saurashtra batter handed over the Test 317th cap to Tamil Nadu's Sudharsan, who is coming after a prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic season. Sudharsan's Test debut meant Abhimanyu Easwaran's wait for an India cap continues.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur will add the fourth seamer's option to the Indian team probably at no.8. India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that Sudharsan will bat at the no.3 slot. Earlier, vice-captain Rishabh Pant had confirmed that Gill will bat at no. 4.

Advertisement

India vs England 1st Test session timings The Test match will be played in three sessions with the first session running from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST. It will be followed by a lunch break until 6:10 PM IST.

​The second starts at 6:10 PM IST and will go on till 8:10 PM IST, followed by a 20-minute Tea break. ​The final session of the day starts from 8:30 PM and will continue till 10:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant confirms Shubman Gill's batting position ahead of ENG vs IND series

India vs England playing XIs for 1st Test England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna