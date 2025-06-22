IND vs ENG 1st Test: Ollie Pope leads England fightback with unbeaten century; hosts still trail by 262 runs

Ollie Pope became the fourth centurion in the ongoing first Test as he spearheaded England's fightback on Day 2 against India at Headingley on Saturday. After India were all out for 471 in the first innings, England rode on Pope's unbeaten 100 to finish the second day at 209/3. The hosts still trail by 262 runs.

Pope was far from perfect. He survived a testing opening spell from speedster Jasprit Bumrah in gloomy bowler-friendly conditions, narrowly avoided lbw on 34 and was dropped on 60. He rode his luck to his ninth Test hundred and second against India.

Bumrah was England's greatest threat as expected and took all three home wickets: Zak Crawley in the first over; Ben Duckett on 62 to break his and Pope's 122-run second-wicket partnership; and Joe Root on 28 to break his and Pope's 80-run third-wicket partnership.

Bumrah would have had a fourth wicket in the day's last over — Harry Brook without scoring — but he overstepped for the third time in the over. The world's best fast bowler was also the victim of two dropped catches in the field.

England wasn't expected to be batting soon after lunch.

Rishabh Pant shines, India suffer late collapse Earlier, Rishabh Pant became the third India batsman in the innings to make a hundred before England hit back with the ball to dismiss the tourists under 500-run mark. India were cruising towards a score in excess of 500 after being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes on Friday's first day of a five-match series.

But a collapse either side of lunch on Saturday saw India lose their last seven wickets for 41 runs inside 12 overs despite Pant's typically dynamic 134. Stokes led England's attack with an economical 4/66, while fast bowler Josh Tongue wrapped up the innings with 4/86.