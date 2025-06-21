IND vs ENG 1st Test: Ollie Pope stunner spoils Karun Nair's India comeback party after eight years - Watch video

A stunning catch in the air at short cover by Ollie Pope spoiled Karun Nair's Test comeback for India after eight long years on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Headingly in Leeds on Saturday. The last time Nair played a Test match for India was way back in 2017 against Australia.

Nair's return to the Test squad was a reward for his consistent performances in domestic cricket over the past few years. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, it created a pathway for the Vidarbha batter to be included in the tour of England.

However, his stay at in the middle was cut short by England captain Ben Stokes. Against a full outswinger wide of off-stump, Nair went for half-hearted drive only to see Pope diving full length to his left to grab a stunning overhead catch with huis both hands. Just like debutant Sai Sudharsan, Nair also went back for a four-ball duck.

Prior to the first Test, Nair had smashed a double hundred for India A against England Lions in the first unofficial Test. He had scored 204.

Rishabh Pant shines India dominate on Day 2 Earlier, Rishabh Pant hit a 178-ball 134 but India lost four wickets in quick succession to reach 454/7 at lunch on the second day. Pant brought up his seventh Test ton and hit an overall 12 fours and six sixes to dazzle with the bat, while putting on a robust 209-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Shubman Gill.

