IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rahul Dravid relieves KL Rahul of wicket-keeping duties, all eyes on KS Bharat, Dhruv Jurel
As India's star cricketer Virat Kohli will not join the squad for the first two tests due to personal reasons, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are likely to feature in the XI. Rahul is likely to play only as a specialist batter like Iyer.
With the first test between India and England all set to begin on 25 January at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has relieved KL Rahul from keeping duties, keeping space open for KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel.
