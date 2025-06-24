IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rain stops play on Day 5 in Leeds post lunch; Will Headingley weather impact the outcome?

Rain has stopped play half and hour post lunch on Day 5 of the first Test between India and England on Tuesday at Headingley in Leeds. At the time of rain stoppage, England are well-placed at 181/0 in 40.5 overs, still needing 190 runs more to win the game.

At the time of the rain break, Ben Duckett is sitting comfortably at 105 not out while his opening partner Zak Crawley is unbeaten at 59. Duckett could have missed his hundred by two runs had Yashasvi Jaiswal not dropped the England opener off Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

This is not the first time rain has played a part in this Test match. The match was halted for close to two hours on the second day due to rain just before England's first innings.

What does Headingley weather say on June 24? While this is believed to be the passing showers, weather in Leeds will be overcast throughout the day with brief spells of rain. According to Accuweather.com, there is 52% and 60% predicted on 3 PM and 4 PM BST (7:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST). Post that, sun is predicted to be out but the rain interruptions can't be ruled out.

India, England players pay respect to Dilip Doshi Earlier on the day, both India and England player observed a minute's silence in the memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away at the age of 77 in London due to heart issues.

“Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday. The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5,” said a post from the BCCI.