IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's ton powers visitors to 471; list of India's highest first innings totals in England

India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs inside 12 overs to suffer a dramatic collapse to be all out for 471 in the first innings of the first Test on Saturday, despite Rishabh Pant's typically dynamic 134. Having resumed Day 2 with an overnight score of 359/3 following hundreds from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and captain Shubman Gill (147), India were cruising towards a score in excess of 500 after being sent into bat by England on Friday.
However, Ben Stokes' 4/66 and fast bowler Josh Tongue's 4/86 brought England back into the game which has largely been dominated by the young Indian team, led by new captain Gill.
This was also India's highest first innings total in an away Test match since 622/7 decl. against Australia in 2019. India's highest first innings total in England came way back in 2007 at The Oval - 664.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|705/7 decl
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2004
|687/6 decl
|Bangladesh
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2017
|675/5 decl
|Pakistan
|Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
|2004
|664
|England
|The Oval, London
|2007
|649/9d
|West Indies
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|2018
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|664
|England
|The Oval, London
|2007
|628/8d
|England
|Headingly, Leeds
|2002
|606/9d
|England
|The Oval, London
|1990
|521
|England
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|1996
|510
|England
|Headingly, Leeds
|1967
|508
|England
|The Oval, London
|2002
It must be noted that the times India scored in excess of 500 runs, the visitors had won one, lost one and drew four matches.
Meanwhile, rain has delayed the start of England's first innings. After India were all out, England Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walked out to bat and has just just crossed the cushions when the umpires signalled for the covers to be brought in.
