IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's ton powers visitors to 471; list of India's highest first innings totals in England

India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs inside 12 overs to suffer a dramatic collapse to be all out for 471 in the first innings of the first Test on Saturday, despite Rishabh Pant's typically dynamic 134. Having resumed Day 2 with an overnight score of 359/3 following hundreds from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and captain Shubman Gill (147), India were cruising towards a score in excess of 500 after being sent into bat by England on Friday.

However, Ben Stokes' 4/66 and fast bowler Josh Tongue's 4/86 brought England back into the game which has largely been dominated by the young Indian team, led by new captain Gill.

This was also India's highest first innings total in an away Test match since 622/7 decl. against Australia in 2019. India's highest first innings total in England came way back in 2007 at The Oval - 664.

India's highest first innings total in Tests

Score Opposition Venue Year 705/7 decl Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2004 687/6 decl Bangladesh Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2017 675/5 decl Pakistan Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 2004 664 England The Oval, London 2007 649/9d West Indies Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot 2018

India's highest first innings Tests total in England

Score Opposition Venue Year 664 England The Oval, London 2007 628/8d England Headingly, Leeds 2002 606/9d England The Oval, London 1990 521 England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 1996 510 England Headingly, Leeds 1967 508 England The Oval, London 2002

It must be noted that the times India scored in excess of 500 runs, the visitors had won one, lost one and drew four matches.

Rain delays start in Leeds Meanwhile, rain has delayed the start of England's first innings. After India were all out, England Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walked out to bat and has just just crossed the cushions when the umpires signalled for the covers to be brought in.