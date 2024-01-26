IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar bashes Shubman Gill for throwing his wicket away, Kevin Pietersen suggests measures
Looking at Gill's performance in Tests, the batter doesn't have much to show for in this format, except for special 91 at Brisbane and two centuries against Bangladesh and Australia. The most disappointing factor has been the way he has thrown away starts.
India posted 421 runs on Day 2 of the first Test against England after losing 7 wickets in response to 246 scored by guests on Day 1.
