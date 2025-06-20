IND vs ENG 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues magical run against England, smashes maiden hundred on English soil

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream run against England as the India opener set the tone with a brilliant hundred on the opening day of the first Test against England in Leeds on Friday. Sent into bat first, Jaiswal gave India a solid start before lunch with a 91-run stand with opening partner KL Rahul.

Although India lost Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan just before lunch in quick succession, the left-hander partnered with captain Shubman Gill for another an unbeaten 100-run stand and also brought up his fifth Test hundred just before Tea break.

Notably, it was Jaiswal's first Test match on English soil. It is also the first time India are playing a Test match with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from the longest format last month.

This was Jaiswal's third hundred against England. The previous two times Jaiswal reached century against England, he made sure to double it up. Both of Jaiswal's double hundreds in Tests came during England's tour of India in 2024. His other two Test hundreds came against Australia (2024) and West Indies (2023).

India continue to dominate Day 1 Jaiswal’s 100 not out and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 58 took India to 215/2 with just the last session left on the opening day of the first Test. Jaiswal struck 16 fours and a six to complete his ton off 144 balls, while Gill made the most of ideal batting conditions to make 58 off 74 balls. The two have put on 123 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

India vs England playing XIs for 1st Test England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir