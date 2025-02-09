Shubman Gill did a Yashasvi Jaiswal in Cuttack to dismiss Harry Brook during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The incident took place in the 30th over of the England innings on a bright, sunny and a hot day.

Coming int bat after the fall of Ben Duckett, the partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root looked dangerous when captain Rohit Sharma brought Harshit Rana into the attack again.

After three singles in the first three balls, the Indian pacer bowled a slower delivery seeing Harry Brook advancing down the track. The English batter went for the big shot over the bowler's head but didn't get the required elevation as the bounce hit him on the high.

Watch Shubman Gill's brilliant catch

With the ball high up in the air, Shubman Gill started running back from mid-off and kept his eyes on the ball before diving full length to take a screamer. It was the same way Yashasvi Jaiswal got Harshit Rana a wicket in the first ODI in Nagpur.

During his stay at the crease, Harry Brook scored 31 off 52 balls with three fours and one six. Earlier, Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start with a 81-run stand for the opening wicket.

Varun Chakaravarthy makes ODI debut Earlier, Varun Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut for India as the hosts were sent into bowl first. England made three changes, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing XI in place of Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.