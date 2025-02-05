IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Stampede-like chaos outside Barabati Stadium ticket counters in Cuttack, at least 10 unconscious

At least 10 persons became unconscious after a stampede-like situation happened outside the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday as thousands of fans jostled for offline tickets ahead of the second ODI between India and England. The India vs England second ODI will be played in Cuttack on Sunday (February 9).

Such was the situation that police had to use water guns to disperse the crowd. The offline ticket sales for the second ODI between India and England started at 9 AM IST. According to a fan, people have been queued up for the tickets for more than 14 hours and blamed the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for negligence and poor facilities.

“Very poor system, no water to drink. People are fainting. We've been standing for 14 hours,” a spectator was quoted as saying to Kanak News. Meanwhile, Odisha TV quoted another fan that at least four to five persons have been hospitalised.

“I have been standing in the queue since last evening 6 PM. However, OCA has failed to make the necessary arrangements. There is no entry and exit point. People are coming out and going on in one point that has led to the chaos,” another fan was quoted as saying to OTV.

Meanwhile, ETV Bharat reported that at least 10 persons fell unconscious as there were no entry and exit points. As a result, people are coming in and out from anywhere and everywhere.

Based on the photographs circulating on social media, people were seen trying to climb the fence of the stadium while police tried their best to keep the crowd calm.

Local DCP rushes to Barabati Stadium As soon as the news spread out, local police led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), rushed to the stadium premises to bring the situation under control. The OTV report stated that efforts are underway to improve ticketing system.

Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena appealed to all the people to stay calm as the authorities try their best to improve the situation. “The ticket sale has been sped up so that people can exit soon. Efforts is on to clear the area within half an hour. I appeal to all the people to be patient. They have been queuing outside since midnight. We have also requested water supply for all the people standing in the queue,” Meena said.