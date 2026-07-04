IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Manchester weather report: Will rain play spoilsport? What does the forecast say at Old Trafford?

Following a rain-washout in the first T20I between India and England, both teams hopes for a full game as they take the field in the second match of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Coming after a humiliating 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ireland last month, the Indian team started on a positive note with captain Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma hitting fifties.

Advertisement

Shivam Dube contributed with an useful 42 not out towards the end as India posted a challenging 189/7 in 20 overs. The rain which came towards the end of the Indian innings never relented as the hosts were unable to come out for a chase at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I Highlights: Match abandoned due to rain

India are desperate to get a win under new captain Iyer and return back to winnings ways. However, the weather in Manchester on Saturday (July 4) is once again likely to give headache to both teams.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Manchester weather report Rain could once again hamper the flow of the game if not the entire match. According to Accuweather.com, the forecast speaks about 65% chances of rain with a 93% cloud cover during the day. The India vs England 2nd T20I starts at 2:30 PM local time. The temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees with two hours of precipitation during the day.

Advertisement

India vs England 2nd T20I weather report.

Around 0.9 mm of rain is expected while the wind gusts would be around 52 km/h, thus making the conditions challenging. There is no respite in the evening with 49% probability of precipitation. The cloud cover would be 91% while the humidity is expected to be 86%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut a possibility in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I?

Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma under scanner With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breathing down his neck, Sanju Samson will be under pressure to turn the frequent busts in his performance graph into consistent booms. In the opening game, Samson looked miserable in his seven-ball stay for a single run.

It is not just Samson who is struggling in this batting order. The highly talented Tilak Varma's held-back approach in the middle overs is also an issue. Varma simply seems incapable of pushing the scoring rate once slow bowlers come into operation or seamers take pace off their deliveries.

In 12 T20I games in 2026, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes -- which is one per game. And that statistic is poor for anyone who is seen as a finisher.

Advertisement

England's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs India Meanwhile, England have announced their playing 11 for the second T20I. The hosts have made two changes, with Josh Tongue set to make his T20I debut alongside Jofra Archer coming into the side. Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been left out.

England's XI vs India for 2nd T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (Captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in