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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Manchester weather report: Will rain play spoilsport? What does the forecast say at Old Trafford?

The first T20I between India and England in Durham was washed out after just one innings. The weather forecast in Manchester on July 4 also tells a similar story as

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jul 2026, 01:56 PM IST
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The first T20I between India and England was abandoned due to rain in Durham midway.
The first T20I between India and England was abandoned due to rain in Durham midway. (Reuters)
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Following a rain-washout in the first T20I between India and England, both teams hopes for a full game as they take the field in the second match of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Coming after a humiliating 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ireland last month, the Indian team started on a positive note with captain Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma hitting fifties.

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Shivam Dube contributed with an useful 42 not out towards the end as India posted a challenging 189/7 in 20 overs. The rain which came towards the end of the Indian innings never relented as the hosts were unable to come out for a chase at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I Highlights: Match abandoned due to rain

India are desperate to get a win under new captain Iyer and return back to winnings ways. However, the weather in Manchester on Saturday (July 4) is once again likely to give headache to both teams.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Manchester weather report

Rain could once again hamper the flow of the game if not the entire match. According to Accuweather.com, the forecast speaks about 65% chances of rain with a 93% cloud cover during the day. The India vs England 2nd T20I starts at 2:30 PM local time. The temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees with two hours of precipitation during the day.

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India vs England 2nd T20I weather report.

Around 0.9 mm of rain is expected while the wind gusts would be around 52 km/h, thus making the conditions challenging. There is no respite in the evening with 49% probability of precipitation. The cloud cover would be 91% while the humidity is expected to be 86%.

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Also Read | Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut a possibility in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I?

Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma under scanner

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breathing down his neck, Sanju Samson will be under pressure to turn the frequent busts in his performance graph into consistent booms. In the opening game, Samson looked miserable in his seven-ball stay for a single run.

It is not just Samson who is struggling in this batting order. The highly talented Tilak Varma's held-back approach in the middle overs is also an issue. Varma simply seems incapable of pushing the scoring rate once slow bowlers come into operation or seamers take pace off their deliveries.

In 12 T20I games in 2026, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes -- which is one per game. And that statistic is poor for anyone who is seen as a finisher.

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England's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs India

Meanwhile, England have announced their playing 11 for the second T20I. The hosts have made two changes, with Josh Tongue set to make his T20I debut alongside Jofra Archer coming into the side. Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been left out.

Also Read | ‘Don't hype him so much’ - Kapil Dev addresses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut debate

England's XI vs India for 2nd T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (Captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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