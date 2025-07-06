IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Did Akash Deep dismiss Joe Root off a no-ball? What does rules of cricket say? Explained

England are 72/3 in 16 overs in the second innings at the end of Day 4, still needing 536 runs to win the Test match and take a lead of 2-0 in the five-match series. Akash Deep has taken two wickets so far in the second essay.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM IST
India's Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root in the second Test.
India's Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root in the second Test.(Reuters)

The delivery from Akash Deep to dismiss Joe Root in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday has been the most talked-about topic during the ongoing series between India and England. Replacing Jasprit Bumrah (rested due to workload management) in the playing XI, Akash Deep didn't let the team fill the void of his senior with six wickets so far in the game with a day to go.

Coming in after the dismissal of Ben Duckett, Root's stay at the crease lasted only 16 balls before he was undone by an unplayable delivery from Akash Deep in the 11th over of the England's second innings.

While Akash Deep received plaudits for what he had done in Birmingham, Australian cricket commentator Alison Mitchell's observations on the delivery has created a controversy.

Representing BBC TMS for this Test match, Mitchell observed that the delivery with which Akash Deep dismissed Root was indeed a no-ball - a back-foot no-ball. “The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease - his foot on the back crease is out.

"Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!” " Mitchell said.

Was Akash Deep's delivery a no-ball?

While Akash Deep's foot was well behind the popping crease, his back foot appeared to be crossing the return crease on his delivery stride. But at the time of releasing the ball, his backfoot was well inside the return crease, something that deemed the delivery legal. Even former India coach Ravi Shastri also confirmed the ball was legal.

As things stand, England are 72/3 in 16 overs in the second innings, still needing 536 runs to win the Test match and take a lead of 2-0 in the five-match series. The highlight of the match so far undoubtedly has been Indian captain Shubman Gill, who scored 269 and 161.    

Laws of cricket on backfoot no-ball

Based on MCC's laws of cricket, (law 21.5), “For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride (21.5.1) the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. (21.5.2) the bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised – on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1, and – behind the popping crease.”

