IND vs ENG: Will Edgbaston rain prove to be roadblock for India's win? Here's what Birmingham weather report says

Rain delayed start of the fifth day of the ongoing second Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. With 536 runs to defend and seven wickets to take on the final day, India have the upper hand but the Edgbaston rain might hamper the visitors' plans to level the series 1-1.

According to a ESPNCricinfo report, it had rained overnight in Birmingham and the Sunday morning also experienced a fair chunk of the same. With the hover cover on, the players has started their warm-ups under overcast conditions before the rain gods opened up just before the start of play on the day.

While it might a good news as far as England are concerned to save the Test match, but for India it's equally frustrating. In a video posted by England cricket, its pelting down at Edgbaston at the moment, with a long delay in sight.

India vs England 2nd Test updates so far The equation is simple for India on Day 5 as they need to take the remaining seven wickets as soon as possible to win the game and head to Lord's with a scoreline reading 1-1. While Akash Deep took two, Mohammed Siraj had bagged one in the second innings so far. The Siraj-Akash duo had taken all the 10 wickets in the first innings.

The highlight of the match has been Shubman Gill. The Indian captain smashed 269 in the first innings, power his team to 587. In the second innings, India once again rode on Gill's 161 on their way to 427/6 declared. England in the first innings managed 407, thus giving India a 180-run lead.

