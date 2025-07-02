IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport during Day 1 of Edgbaston Test? Check full weather report

Shubman Gill led team India suffered a five wicket defeat in their inaugural match of the new World Test Championship cycle in Leeds. However, the new look Indian team showed that they aren't to be taken lightly as the side had five centrion in its ranks and posted total of over 300 runs in both the innings.

As the young side look for some payback in Edgbaston, they might have to be faced with weather troubles as the forecast suggests that the match could be marred with a bit of rain.

Edgbaston weather report: As per Accuweather, there is 81% chance of rainfall during the day in Edgbaston along with 23% probability of thunderstorms. The good news is that the probability of rainfall declines of 40% by 11am when the match is scheduled to start and in the intervening hours the forecast continues to be in late 30 percentage points, suggesting that we may get some play today but the day could severely marred by rain.

When and where to watch IND vs END 2nd Test Day 1 Live? The India vs England 2nd Test will be played in Edgbaston from 11am (3:30PM India Time) onwards with the toss scheduled to be held at 10:30am (3:00PM India Time).

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network while the live-stream can watched via the JioHostar app and website.

Playing XI:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Indian team haven't yet announced their playing XI for the Edgbaston Test but they are likely to miss the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and multiple reports indicate a second spinner could also be included in the ranks.

India expected playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep