IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Why India are forced to drop Jasprit Bumrah from playing XI in series-decider? BCCI shares update

India were forced to drop Jasprit Bumrah from the playing XI in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Bumrah who had been among the wickets in the first two games, suffered a knee issue, which made the Indian think-tank not to take any risk with the premier pacer.

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"Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee," the BCCI said in a statement just after the toss which England captain harry Brook won.

“We have got three changes. Boom misses out, he's unavailable due to some knee injury. And so is Washington Sundar. Dube also misses out. KL comes in, Prince Yadav comes in, and Arshdeep comes back into the team,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the toss when asked about the combination.

Bumrah, returned to Indian ODI setup after almost three years in England. Before the England series, the last time Bumrah played an ODI for India was in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia which the Men in Blue lost. Notably, Bumrah was returning to international cricket after a month.

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After the T20 World Cup at home earlier this year, Bumrah played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, before taking a month-long break. He missed the home ODI series against Afghanistan and was also not a part of the T20I series against Ireland and England.

In the first two games against England, Bumrah took two wickets. Besides Bumrah, India also made two changes as Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar made way for Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav. Sundar was already ruled out of the third ODI due to an injury. Harsh Dubey has been called in.

India vs England 3rd ODI playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Also Read | Sir Garfield Sobers, former West Indies captain and a cricketing great dies

Meanwhile, the players and match officials observed a minute's silence in the memory of West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89, two days ago. West Indies greats - Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd were also in attendance.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in