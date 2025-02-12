Cricketers from India and England are wearing green arm bands in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, to support International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah's initiative to donate organs and save lives.

Black armbands are quite common among cricketers which is usually a sign of tribute to passing of any individual, having contributed immensely to cricket. Green armbands are for any noble cause.

"The two teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative “Donate Organs, Save Lives”. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah. Pledge, spread the word, and let's be a part of something truly meaningful,” BCCI said after the coin toss.

For the unknown, the Indian cricket team is hosting a organ donation drive in Ahmedabad on February 12. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has already pledged his organ on the launch of 'Get a life' initiative, while players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and others came out in support.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India. England made one change with Tom Banton replacing Jamie Overton.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh replaced the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. Notably, Varun Chakaravarthy missed out due to a niggle.

"Varun Chakaravarthy was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to a sore right calf," BCCI said in an update. India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana named replacement

India vs England 3rd ODI playing XIs England: Philip Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood