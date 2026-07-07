IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his spot as India opt to bowl first, Prince Yadav comes in

Harry Brook: [On what he would have done after winning the toss] We were a little bit indecisive, to be honest. I was glad I lost the toss, but we would have had a bat. [On England’s performance in the previous match] Yeah, I thought it was an excellent performance from everybody involved. I thought we fielded outstandingly and then bowled really well, especially through the middle phase, which is an area we wanted to improve. And then, to bat and knock off them runs was awesome. [On the character shown after losing both openers early] Yeah, I’ve said it plenty of times. With this team, it never feels like we’re out of the game. I think we’ve got a great balance to the side. And, yeah, we just managed to stick in games for a long period of time. [On the importance of the third T20I] Every game’s a big game against India and any nation. So, we’re happy to be here. We’re looking forward to another challenge against a strong side. And, yeah, hopefully we can go 2-0.