IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his spot as India opt to bowl first, Prince Yadav comes in

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India have opted to bowl first after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss against England in the third T20I at Nottingham on Tuesday. India are still seeking their first-ever win under new captain Shreyas. For India, Prince Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.
Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI a day before. England are leading the series 1-0 after they won the second game in Manchester. The first T20I in Durham was washed out.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
It's been a quite first two overs for the Indian and England teams. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler walk out to bat for England. Meanwhile Arshdeep Singh has bowled seven dots in a row to keep the opposition in check. Harshit Rana conceded a four. ENG 19-0 (3)
Harry Brook: [On what he would have done after winning the toss] We were a little bit indecisive, to be honest. I was glad I lost the toss, but we would have had a bat. [On England’s performance in the previous match] Yeah, I thought it was an excellent performance from everybody involved. I thought we fielded outstandingly and then bowled really well, especially through the middle phase, which is an area we wanted to improve. And then, to bat and knock off them runs was awesome. [On the character shown after losing both openers early] Yeah, I’ve said it plenty of times. With this team, it never feels like we’re out of the game. I think we’ve got a great balance to the side. And, yeah, we just managed to stick in games for a long period of time. [On the importance of the third T20I] Every game’s a big game against India and any nation. So, we’re happy to be here. We’re looking forward to another challenge against a strong side. And, yeah, hopefully we can go 2-0.
Shreyas Iyer: [On winning the toss and opting to bowl first] We’re going to bowl first. [On the narrow defeat in the previous game and backing the bowlers] Yes, I think that was just a hiccup which you can’t control, and you definitely have to back your bowler. He’s thinking a bit too much, but I know everyone goes through that patch. But boys are in high spirits anyway. I had a chat with him. Definitely, every player goes through that phase in their life. So, a great learning for him as well and also for the team. [On the positives from the previous game and the pitch] Certainly, by the looks of it, I feel it’s a beautiful wicket. And definitely, one side is short, so we want to maximize the use of it and see how they bat. [On the team combination] We’ve got one change. Prince Yadav comes in for Bishy (Bishnoi).
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Time for the toss. India captain Shreyas Iyer and England's Harry Brook are in the middle. India have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
India have not won any of their games on their tour of Ireland and UK. They lost 0-2 against Ireland. The first game against England at Durham was washed out, while the Men in Blue lost in the second game. Can India turn the tables today?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England 3rd T20I.
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