Ind Vs Eng 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy dismantles England, takes five wickets; India need 172 to win series

  • This was Varun Chakravarthy's second international fifer in T2O matches, and in this match, Varun picked up 5 scalps by shedding away just 24 runs in four overs.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated28 Jan 2025, 09:15 PM IST
India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India’s Varun Chakravarthy, left, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of England’s Jofra Archer during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

With England playing their third T20I match against India at Rajkot, India's spinner Varun Chakravarthy took a fifer and became the first bowler to pick ten wickets in IND-ENG bilateral series.

It was his second international fifer in T2O matches, and in this match, Varun picked up 5 scalps by shedding away just 24 runs in four overs. Other bowlers who took wickets include Hardik Pandya (2), Ravi Bishnoi (1), and Axar Patel (1).

Among the players whom Varun dismissed include skipper Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0).

He dismissed skipper Jos Buttler on the last delivery of the ninth over as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson picked up the catch.

Following this, Varun dismissed Jamie Smith (6) and Jamie Overton (0) on the third and fourth delivery of the 14th over. His fourth wicket was Brydon Carse in the 15th over, as Tilak Varma took a brilliant catch at the leg stumps.

In his next over, Varun delivered an intelligent ball to finish his innings, and it sneaked to the big gap, hitting the stumps.

Batting first, England scored 171 off 9 wickets and India need 172 to win the match and also the series. India, who hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against England, won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

More to come....

