IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine; India thrash England by 434 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India lead the series by 2-1 against England, all thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, Rohit Sharma's 11th century, Ravindra Jadeja's 4th century, Mohammed Siraj's 4 wickets in the first innings and Ravindra Jadeja's fifer in the second innings.
After scoring 445 runs and dismissing the England squad at 319 in the first innings in the Third test at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, India scored another 430 runs and declared their second innings.
