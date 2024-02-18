After scoring 445 runs and dismissing the England squad at 319 in the first innings in the Third test at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, India scored another 430 runs and declared their second innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But, India destroyed the English batting lineup at a score of 112 runs in just 39.4 overs on Day 4. With this, India defeated England by a whopping 434 runs in the Third Test, which is India's biggest-ever win in terms of runs in their 577-Test history.

Now, India lead the series by 2-1 against England, all thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, Rohit Sharma's 11th century, Ravindra Jadeja's 4th century, Mohammed Siraj's 4 wickets in the first innings and Ravindra Jadeja's fifer in the second innings.

Earlier in the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*), Shubman Gill (91), and Sarfraz Khan(68*) propelled India to a 500-run-plus lead. Following this, skipper Rohit Sharma and co. decided to declare the innings and England had to chase a huge total of 556 runs.

In the second innings, English batters were seen struggling from the very beginning and kept losing the wickets. By 122, they lost all of their wickets and lost the Test too.

India will face England for the fourth Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from 23 February.

New records made: Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his 200 off 231 balls. Looking at some stats, with his double ton, Yashasvi has now become the only third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to hit 200s in successive Tests.

Apart from this, he also registered his name in the list of Indian legends who scored double hundreds in the second innings for India. He also has now the most sixes (12) globally in a Test innings.

Among others who made records was Ravichandran Ashwin who picked his 500th wicket in the Test match. He achieved this feat in 86 tests and 184 innings. Ashwin has become the second fastest bowler in tests to take 500 wickets in tests and is behind Sri Lanka's former spinner M Muralitharan, who achieved this feat in 87 matches and 144 innings.

Ashwin also beat India's former spinner Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches and 186 innings.

Previous records smashed: India's previous best performance in Test cricket arrived in 2021 when they triumphed against New Zealand by 372 runs, followed by 337 runs against South Africa in Delhi in 2015. The big victory against England has now propelled India to the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

England's 2nd biggest Test defeat: After 48 years, this is England's second biggest Test defeat by 434 runs. Earlier in 1976, the England cricket team lost a Test match against West Indies by 425 runs, but their biggest defeat remains at large against Australia, who defeated England by 562 runs in 1934.

The 1934 victory of Australia was a payback to England's cricket team for the 675 defeat in 1928. The England vs Australia 1928 clash which happened at Brisbane still fills England with pride as it remains the largest victory in the history of Test cricket.

