IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains spot as India opt to bat; Men in Blue make two changes

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Winless in the series so far, the Indian team will be hoping for their first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer as they take on England in the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday. After the first match was washed out, the Indians bowlers cut a sorry figure as England chased down the 180-plus total with ease.
However, the Indian batting fell like a pack cards in the third game to be bundled out for just 76 while chasing a 202-run target. While Sanju Samson's omission from the playing XI grabbed the headlines, his replacement Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too failed to deliver in his first two T20Is.
Statistically, Shreyas lost 10 of his last 12 T20s as captain, that also includes the Indian Premier League matches recently.
The India vs England 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Its a milestone game for Axar Patel as the left-arm spinner is playing his 100th T20I.
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat first. We saw the fearlessness, we are not able to execute our plans. Boys are in high spirits. We have to have the game awareness and adapt quickly. Tactically, we have to be up to the mark. The surface looks good. We've got two changes. Washi and Prasidh come on.
Harry Brook: We would have batted. There's nice, even spread of grass. We communicated really well and it was a very good team performance. It'd be lovely (to win the series). We've got so many good players. Rehan comes in for Liam Dawson.
India captain Shreyas Iyer and England's Harry Brook walk out for the toss. India have opted to bat first after Shreyas wins the toss. India make two changes. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy make way for Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna comes in.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
The India vs England 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made much noise during his India debut. But the 15-year-old failed to live up to the expectations, scoring 14 and 13 respectively. Can Sooryavanshi entertain the Bristol crowd today?
Keeping aside the losses, one incident that still continues to be debated the exclusion of Sanju Samson. The right-hander who scored two hundreds in the IPL and played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, failed in two games against Ireland and in the abandoned first game against England. The Kerala batter was dropped to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second and third games. Will India return Samson?
India have so far not won any match in this tour. They lost 0-2 to Ireland and are yet to win against England in the first three games. With the first game against England abandoned due to rain, India still can draw the series if they win both the remaining games.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and England.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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