IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains spot as India opt to bat; Men in Blue make two changes

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Winless in the series so far, the Indian team will be hoping for their first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer as they take on England in the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday. After the first match was washed out, the Indians bowlers cut a sorry figure as England chased down the 180-plus total with ease.

However, the Indian batting fell like a pack cards in the third game to be bundled out for just 76 while chasing a 202-run target. While Sanju Samson's omission from the playing XI grabbed the headlines, his replacement Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too failed to deliver in his first two T20Is.

Statistically, Shreyas lost 10 of his last 12 T20s as captain, that also includes the Indian Premier League matches recently.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I in India?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 4th T20I playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna