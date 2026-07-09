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IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains spot as India opt to bat; Men in Blue make two changes

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: India are still searching for their first win under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer. Against England, India lost both in the second and third games after the first match ended in a washout.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Jul 2026, 09:40:43 PM IST
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IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: India need to pull up their socks if they want to stay alive in the series.
IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: India need to pull up their socks if they want to stay alive in the series. (ANI)

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Winless in the series so far, the Indian team will be hoping for their first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer as they take on England in the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday. After the first match was washed out, the Indians bowlers cut a sorry figure as England chased down the 180-plus total with ease.

However, the Indian batting fell like a pack cards in the third game to be bundled out for just 76 while chasing a 202-run target. While Sanju Samson's omission from the playing XI grabbed the headlines, his replacement Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too failed to deliver in his first two T20Is.

Statistically, Shreyas lost 10 of his last 12 T20s as captain, that also includes the Indian Premier League matches recently.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I in India?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 4th T20I playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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9 Jul 2026, 09:40:40 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Milestone game for Axar Patel

Its a milestone game for Axar Patel as the left-arm spinner is playing his 100th T20I.

9 Jul 2026, 09:38:01 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: What did Shreyas Iyer say at toss?

Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat first. We saw the fearlessness, we are not able to execute our plans. Boys are in high spirits. We have to have the game awareness and adapt quickly. Tactically, we have to be up to the mark. The surface looks good. We've got two changes. Washi and Prasidh come on.

9 Jul 2026, 09:37:45 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: What did Harry Brook say at toss?

Harry Brook: We would have batted. There's nice, even spread of grass. We communicated really well and it was a very good team performance. It'd be lovely (to win the series). We've got so many good players. Rehan comes in for Liam Dawson.

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9 Jul 2026, 09:34:42 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: India opt to bat first

India captain Shreyas Iyer and England's Harry Brook walk out for the toss. India have opted to bat first after Shreyas wins the toss. India make two changes. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy make way for Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna comes in.

9 Jul 2026, 09:18:44 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: England's probable XI

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

9 Jul 2026, 09:18:34 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: India's probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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9 Jul 2026, 09:18:19 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Where and when to watch?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

9 Jul 2026, 09:17:54 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Can Sooryavanshi entertain the Bristol crowd today?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made much noise during his India debut. But the 15-year-old failed to live up to the expectations, scoring 14 and 13 respectively. Can Sooryavanshi entertain the Bristol crowd today?

9 Jul 2026, 09:15:42 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Will Sanju Samson return?

Keeping aside the losses, one incident that still continues to be debated the exclusion of Sanju Samson. The right-hander who scored two hundreds in the IPL and played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, failed in two games against Ireland and in the abandoned first game against England. The Kerala batter was dropped to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second and third games. Will India return Samson?

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9 Jul 2026, 09:01:32 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Can India save the series?

India have so far not won any match in this tour. They lost 0-2 to Ireland and are yet to win against England in the first three games. With the first game against England abandoned due to rain, India still can draw the series if they win both the remaining games.

9 Jul 2026, 08:51:26 PM IST

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and England.

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