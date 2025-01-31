IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav reveals mindset after 12/3, India captain says ’we didn’t want to go back’

India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to win the five-match series in Pune. India play England in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai on February 2.:

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Jan 2025, 11:38 PM IST
India’s Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the dismissal of England’s Harry Brook in the 4th T20I..(BCCI - X)

Keeping the mindset positive even after losing three wickets in an over worked for India, according to captain Suryakumar Yadav as the hosts beat England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday. With this win, India won the series 3-1 with a game left to be played in Mumbai on Sunday. India's only loss came in Rajkot in the third game.

Sent into bat first, India lost Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the second over by Saqib Mahmood to be 12/3 at one stage. But with a 87-run stand Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that propelled India to 181/9 in 20 overs.

“We didn't want to go back after 12/3. Three wickets in one over was too much,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. Both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube scored identical 53 with 11 fours and six sixes among themselves.

In fact it was Shivam Dube's first match in the series. Thanking the duo for the way they played, Suryakumar Yadav also revealed that talks during the training sessions.

“The way Hardik and Dube showed their experience was great. This is one thing we've been talking about - you bat the same way you bat in the nets. I think we are moving in the right direction,” he added.

Suryakumar confident on his bowlers

In reply, England were off to a great start, reaching 62 in the powerplay. However, two wickets from Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, brought India back into the back. Harry Brook kept England alive with a 51, but with Varun Chakravarthy getting better of the hard-hitting right-hander, the writing was on the wall for England.

Coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana also impressed on his debut with three wickets. At the end, England managed 166 all out in 19.4 overs. Speaking about the what was the plan against England in the second innings, Suryakumar Yadav said they were confident of delivering to the fullest.

“I knew we could control the game after the powerplay. We picked a few wickets. Post drinks, Harshit Rana came in as the third seamer and delivered,” he added. Earlier, India had won in Kolkata and Chennai.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 PM IST
