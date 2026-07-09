IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Why were India forced to drop Varun Chakaravarthy & Harshit Rana against England? Revealed

India suffered a twin blow on Thursday after pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy were ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against England. The development came in during the toss of the fourth T20I, as Indian captain Shreyas Iyer revealed about the duo's injuries.

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“We've got two changes, two injuries actually. Varun and Harshit go out, so Washington and Prasidh come in,” Shreyas said after winning the toss in Bristol. The BCCI, in a statement, said both Rana and Chakaravarthy will take no further part in the T20I series, which India are trailing 0-2.

"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," said the BCCI.

The duo sustained the injuries during India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chakaravarthy's tryst with injuries started in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he missed a few games for Kolkata Knight Riders. He then missed the T20I series against Ireland after being initially named in the travelling squad.

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As far as Harshit is concerned, the Indian pacer suffered an injury that kept him out of action for a few months. He missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026 before rejoining the Indian side in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home. India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.

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India vs England 4th T20I playing XIs England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in