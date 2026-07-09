IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Why were India forced to drop Varun Chakaravarthy & Harshit Rana against England? Revealed

India suffered a twin blow on Thursday after pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy were ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against England. The development came in during the toss of the fourth T20I, as Indian captain Shreyas Iyer revealed about the duo's injuries.
“We've got two changes, two injuries actually. Varun and Harshit go out, so Washington and Prasidh come in,” Shreyas said after winning the toss in Bristol. The BCCI, in a statement, said both Rana and Chakaravarthy will take no further part in the T20I series, which India are trailing 0-2.
"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," said the BCCI.
The duo sustained the injuries during India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chakaravarthy's tryst with injuries started in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he missed a few games for Kolkata Knight Riders. He then missed the T20I series against Ireland after being initially named in the travelling squad.
As far as Harshit is concerned, the Indian pacer suffered an injury that kept him out of action for a few months. He missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026 before rejoining the Indian side in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home. India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.
England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.