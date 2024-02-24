 Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Hilarious conversation between Sarfaraz Khan, Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Hilarious conversation between Sarfaraz Khan, Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic
BackBack

Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Hilarious conversation between Sarfaraz Khan, Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

England's first innings ended at 353, with Joe Root scoring 122*. India lost Rohit Sharma early and are 86/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting at 43. Shoaib Bashir's brief stint as a batter ended in a duck.

India's Sarfaraz Khan fields a ball during the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on February 23, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)Premium
India's Sarfaraz Khan fields a ball during the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on February 23, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

In the first innings, Shoaib Bashir’s stint as a batter for England lasted for 2 balls only. When Ollie Robinson got out for 58 off 96 balls, England were 347/8. As Shoaib Bashir came to bat, England fans hoped for a bigger score as English lower-order batters had done it in the past.

Also Read: Not Bazball, it’s Jamball: Sunil Gavaskar introduces new term for what worked for England against India in Ranchi Test

However, the British youngster of Pakistani origin threw his wicket away. As Ravindra Jadeja was bowling the fourth delivery of his already-successful over, Shoaib tried to hit it out of the park. But, he managed to scoop it to Rajat Patidar and went back to the pavilion for a duck.

Shoaib’s brief stay at the crease, nevertheless, left a moment of fun for cricket fans, thanks to the stump mic. Sarfaraz Khan was heard saying, “Isko to Hindi nahi aati hain (He doesn't know Hindi)". He was apparently referring to Shoaib Bashir while speaking to Ravindra Jadeja. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan match tickets over-subscribed by 200 times

To that, Shoaib Bashir replied, “Thodi thodi aati hain Hindi (I know a bit of Hindi)." Jadeja was seen laughing after that.

Ind vs Eng 4th Test

England’s first innings eventually ended for 353, with Joe Root remaining unbeaten at 122 off 274 balls. The second-highest scorer was Robinson, who scored 58 off 96 balls.

Also Read: ‘Big fight’ with Gautam Gambhir: Former KKR player reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's team released him

India lost the early wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma, who nicked to the wicket-keeper off James Anderson’s delivery. He was out for 2 off 9 balls. At the time of the publication of this article, India are 87/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting 44 off 77 balls while Rajat Patidar has just come to bat as Shubman Gill is out for 38 off 65 balls.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App