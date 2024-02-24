In the first innings, Shoaib Bashir’s stint as a batter for England lasted for 2 balls only. When Ollie Robinson got out for 58 off 96 balls, England were 347/8. As Shoaib Bashir came to bat, England fans hoped for a bigger score as English lower-order batters had done it in the past.

Also Read: Not Bazball, it’s Jamball: Sunil Gavaskar introduces new term for what worked for England against India in Ranchi Test However, the British youngster of Pakistani origin threw his wicket away. As Ravindra Jadeja was bowling the fourth delivery of his already-successful over, Shoaib tried to hit it out of the park. But, he managed to scoop it to Rajat Patidar and went back to the pavilion for a duck. Shoaib’s brief stay at the crease, nevertheless, left a moment of fun for cricket fans, thanks to the stump mic. Sarfaraz Khan was heard saying, “Isko to Hindi nahi aati hain (He doesn't know Hindi)". He was apparently referring to Shoaib Bashir while speaking to Ravindra Jadeja. Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan match tickets over-subscribed by 200 times To that, Shoaib Bashir replied, “Thodi thodi aati hain Hindi (I know a bit of Hindi)." Jadeja was seen laughing after that.

Ind vs Eng 4th Test

England’s first innings eventually ended for 353, with Joe Root remaining unbeaten at 122 off 274 balls. The second-highest scorer was Robinson, who scored 58 off 96 balls.

India lost the early wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma, who nicked to the wicket-keeper off James Anderson’s delivery. He was out for 2 off 9 balls. At the time of the publication of this article, India are 87/2. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting 44 off 77 balls while Rajat Patidar has just come to bat as Shubman Gill is out for 38 off 65 balls.

